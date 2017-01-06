<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0138





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0134



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0128



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0243



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0199





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Current rebound after finding support at 1.0100 suggests low has possibly been formed at 1.0087 and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for gain to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0199) but break of resistance at 1.0221 is needed to signal the fall from 1.0335 has ended at 1.0087, bring further gain to 1.0250, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0265-70.



On the downside, below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0134) would bring test of 1.0100 but break there is needed to revive bearishness and bring retest of yesterday's low at 1.0087, then towards last week's low at 1.0057 later. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.