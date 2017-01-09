|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 09 17 16:09 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0159
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0176
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0165
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0179
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0131
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As dollar has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0198, consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias for weakness to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0131), however, below 1.0100 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0087 (last week's low) has ended, bring retest of this level, otherwise, further choppy trading would take place.
On the upside, above said resistance at 1.0198 would extend the rebound from 1.0087 for test of 1.0211-21 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0335-1.0087 and previous resistance), however, break of 1.0240-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement and previous support) is needed to signal the fall from 1.0335 has ended at 1.0087, then further gain to 1.0291 resistance would follow. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
