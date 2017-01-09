ActionForex.com
Jan 09 16:52 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 09 17 16:09 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0159


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0176

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0165

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0179

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0131


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As dollar has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0198, consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias for weakness to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0131), however, below 1.0100 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0087 (last week's low) has ended, bring retest of this level, otherwise, further choppy trading would take place.

On the upside, above said resistance at 1.0198 would extend the rebound from 1.0087 for test of 1.0211-21 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0335-1.0087 and previous resistance), however, break of 1.0240-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement and previous support) is needed to signal the fall from 1.0335 has ended at 1.0087, then further gain to 1.0291 resistance would follow. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.