Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 10 17 15:46 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0145


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0140

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0147

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0168

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0154


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0198 yesterday, break of 1.0100 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0087 has ended, bring retest of this level, below there would extend the fall from 1.0335 towards another previous support at 1.0057 which is likely to hold on first testing due to broad consolidative outlook.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above 1.0170-75 would prolong consolidation, bring another bounce to said resistance at 1.0198 and possibly towards resistance at 1.0221 but upside should be limited to 1.0240 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0335-1.0087) and price should falter well below resistance at 1.0291.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

