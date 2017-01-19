|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 19 17 17:14 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0098
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0082
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0068
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0060
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0025
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback surged again in NY morning and gain to 1.0122-25 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) is likely, a break of resistance at 1.0137 is needed to signal recent decline has ended at 0.9996, then further subsequent rise to 1.0150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would follow but reckon 1.0190-00 would limit upside.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0040-45 would bring test of the lower Kumo (now at 1.0026), break there would suggest the rebound from 0.9996 has ended but below 1.0009 support is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 0.9996, then towards 0.9970-75.
