Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0082



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0068



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0060



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0025



New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback surged again in NY morning and gain to 1.0122-25 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) is likely, a break of resistance at 1.0137 is needed to signal recent decline has ended at 0.9996, then further subsequent rise to 1.0150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would follow but reckon 1.0190-00 would limit upside.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0040-45 would bring test of the lower Kumo (now at 1.0026), break there would suggest the rebound from 0.9996 has ended but below 1.0009 support is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 0.9996, then towards 0.9970-75.