Jan 20 17:09 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Jan 20 17 16:06 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0060


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0070

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0079

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0073

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0058


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday's rise to 1.0122 (exactly 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996), the subsequent retreat suggests further consolidation would take place and weakness to 1.0020 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon this week's low at 0.9996 would continue to hold and bring another rebound later.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0080-90 and said resistance at 1.0122 should cap upside. Only break of resistance at 1.0137 would signal recent decline has ended at 0.9996, then further subsequent rise to 1.0150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) would follow but reckon 1.0190-00 would limit upside. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

