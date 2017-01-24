<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9999





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9997



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9988



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0048



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0011





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite falling to 0.9960, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent recovery suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0020 cannot be ruled out, however, above the upper Kumo (now at 1.0048) is needed to signal low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0075-80 but resistance at 1.0094 should remain intact.



On the downside, below said support at 0.9960 would extend recent decline to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.9900, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later. In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now.