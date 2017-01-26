<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9995





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9986



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9993



Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9996



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9993





Original strategy :



Exit short entered at 1.0000



Position : - Short at 1.0000



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has rebounded again after holding above indicated support at 0.9966, suggesting recent decline is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation above this week's low at 0.9960 would take place and test of resistance at 1.0026 cannot be ruled out, however, break of previous support at 1.0035 is needed to signal low has been made, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0060.



As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below said support at 0.9960-66 would revive bearishness and confirm recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum would limit downside to 0.9900 and reckon 0.9860-70 would hold.