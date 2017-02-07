<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9982





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9980



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9956



Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9945



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9930





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite initial fall to 0.9904, the greenback continued finding support just above 0.9900 level and has staged a strong rebound, dampening our bearishness and upside risk is seen for gain to 1.0020, however, break of previous resistance at 1.0045 is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent decline has ended at 0.9861, bring further subsequent rise to 1.0070 but resistance at 1.0094 should hold from here due to near term overbought condition.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Expect pullback to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9956) and reckon 0.9935-40 would hold, bring another rise later. Only a break of said support at 0.9900-04 would suggest an intra-day top is formed and revive bearishness for another fall towards indicated support at 0.9861.