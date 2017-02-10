ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 10 17 15:06 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0046


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0036

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0017

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 0.9968

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 0.9967


Original strategy :

Bought at 0.9940, met target at 1.0040

Position : - Long at 0.9940

Target :  - 1.0040

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has surged again in NY morning, justifying our bullish view that the erratic rise from 0.9861 low is still in progress and current break of resistance at 1.0045 suggests upside bias remains for this move to extend further gain to 1.0070-75, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0090-95 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.0122, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

As we have taken profit on our long position entered at 0.9940, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0013) would bring pullback to 0.9990 but break of 0.9970 support is needed to signal top is formed instead, bring correction towards support at 0.9930-36.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
