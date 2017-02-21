<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0099





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0083



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0062



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0022



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0006





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As dollar’s intra-day rally has gathered momentum, suggesting the rise from 0.9967 is still in progress and upside risk remains for test of last week’s high at 1.0119, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent upmove has resumed and extend gain to previous resistance at 1.0137, then towards 1.0150 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0175-80.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0045-50 would suggest an intra-day top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to add credence to this view, and bring subsequent fall to 0.9980.