Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0048



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0054



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0106



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0100





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback rebounded after falling to 1.0025 and consolidation above this level would be seen, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0080 and bring retreat later. Only a break above 1.0080 would suggest an intra-day low is formed, bring further gain to 1.0100 but break of 1.0117 resistance is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 (this week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level later.



On the downside, below said support at 1.0025 would signal the fall from 1.0141 top is still in progress for weakness to 1.0017 support, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and extend fall to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement). As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.