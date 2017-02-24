|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 24 17 15:45 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0046
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0048
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0054
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0106
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0100
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback rebounded after falling to 1.0025 and consolidation above this level would be seen, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0080 and bring retreat later. Only a break above 1.0080 would suggest an intra-day low is formed, bring further gain to 1.0100 but break of 1.0117 resistance is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 (this week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level later.
On the downside, below said support at 1.0025 would signal the fall from 1.0141 top is still in progress for weakness to 1.0017 support, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and extend fall to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement). As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT