Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Stand aside
USD/CHF - 1.0056


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0066

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0067

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0083

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0051


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Dollar’s rebound after falling to 1.0025 on Friday has retained our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to 1.0090-00 cannot be ruled out, however, a break of indicated resistance at 1.0117 is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 (last week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level later.

On the downside, below indicated support area at 1.0017-25 would extend the fall from 1.0141 top to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement). As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

