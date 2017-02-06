<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.40





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.39



Kijun-Sen level : 112.54



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.00



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.89





New strategy :



Buy at 112.30, Target: 113.30, Stop: 111.95



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback dropped briefly below support at 112.05, lack of follow through selling below 112.00 level and current rebound suggest consolidation would be seen with mild upside bias for another bounce to intra-day resistance at 112.78 but break there is needed to signal low is formed, bring retracement of recent decline to 113.05-10, however, upside should be limited to resistance at 113.49 and bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on dips. Below 111.95-00 would risk weakness to 111.70 and possibly 111.50, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.25-30 and bring rebound later.