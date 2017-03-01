<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.99





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.74



Kijun-Sen level : 112.87



Ichimoku cloud top : 112.38



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.35





Original strategy :



Buy at 112.85, Target: 113.85, Stop: 112.50



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 113.00, Target: 114.20, Stop: 112.65



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback resumed recent decline and fell briefly to 111.69 yesterday, the subsequent rally on dollar’s broad-based strength signals low has been formed there and current breach of indicated resistance at 113.78 suggests the fall from 114.96 has ended, hence headway to 114.20 would follow but reckon 114.50 would hold on first testing, price should falter well below resistance at 114.96 due to near term overbought condition.



In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as the Kijun-Sen (now at 11287) should contain downside and bring another rise. Only below support at 112.77 would abort and suggest an intra-day top is formed instead, risk weakness to 112.40-45 first but price should stay above 112.00 level, bring another rise later.