Mar 02 16:01 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Buy at 113.50 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 02 17 15:03 GMT
USD/JPY - 114.43


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 114.30

Kijun-Sen level                  : 114.01

Ichimoku cloud top             : 113.25

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 112.83


Original strategy  :

Buy at 113.50, Target: 114.60, Stop: 113.15

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 113.50, Target: 114.60, Stop: 113.15

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has risen again after staging a strong rally from 111.69 low, suggesting the upmove from there is still in progress and bullishness remains for this move to extend further gain to 114.65-70 (50% projection of 111.69-114.05 measuring from 113.47), however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 114.93-96 (61.8% projection and previous resistance) and price should falter well below resistance at 115.10-20, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place soon.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as support at 113.47 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below the upper Kumo (now at 113.25) would defer but only break of support at 112.77 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, risk weakness to 112.40-45 first.
 

