Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Buy at 113.70 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 19 17 16:51 GMT
USD/JPY - 115.15


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 114.97

Kijun-Sen level                  : 114.36

Ichimoku cloud top             : 113.44

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.23


New strategy  :

Buy at 113.70, Target: 115.50, Stop: 113.35

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has surged again after brief pullback, adding credence to our view that low has been formed at 112.57 and consolidation with upside bias remains for further gain to 115.55-60 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-112.57), break there would signal recent decline has ended, bring further subsequent rise to 115.90-00, however, reckon price would falter below 116.30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to look to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as 113.70 should limit downside and price should stay above the upper Kumo (now at 113.44), bring another rise later.
 

