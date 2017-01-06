<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 116.50





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 116.24



Kijun-Sen level : 115.91



Ichimoku cloud top : 117.10



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 116.43





Original strategy :



Buy at 116.25, Target: 117.25, Stop: 115.90



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 116.25, Target: 117.25, Stop: 115.90



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has risen again after brief dip to 115.73, suggesting low is indeed formed at 115.07 earlier today in Asia and consolidation with upside bias is seen for test of resistance at 116.79, then 117.05-10 (previous support and current level of the upper Kumo) but break there is needed to add credence to this view and encourage for headway towards 117.50 later.



In view of this, we are looking to turn long on dips as 116.20-25 should limit downside. Below 116.00 would defer and risk test of said support at 115.73 but break there is needed to signal top is formed, then fall to 115.50 would follow.