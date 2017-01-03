ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Buy at 117.35 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 03 17 15:55 GMT
USD/JPY - 118.08


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 118.05

Kijun-Sen level                  : 117.91

Ichimoku cloud top             : 117.07

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 116.77


Original strategy  :

Buy at 117.85, Target: 118.85, Stop: 117.50

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 117.35, Target: 118.50, Stop: 117.00

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has retreated after intra-day brief rise to 118.61 (just faltered below previous resistance at 118.66), suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 117.91) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 117.50-60 and 117.21 support should remain intact, bring another upmove later, above resistance at 118.61-66 would extend recent upmove to 119.00-10 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 119.40-50. 

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on subsequent pullback 117.30-35 should limit downside. A drop below said support at 117.21 would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 116.90-00 first.
 

