Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Up





Tenkan-Sen level : 118.05



Kijun-Sen level : 117.91



Ichimoku cloud top : 117.07



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 116.77





Original strategy :



Buy at 117.85, Target: 118.85, Stop: 117.50



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 117.35, Target: 118.50, Stop: 117.00



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has retreated after intra-day brief rise to 118.61 (just faltered below previous resistance at 118.66), suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 117.91) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 117.50-60 and 117.21 support should remain intact, bring another upmove later, above resistance at 118.61-66 would extend recent upmove to 119.00-10 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 119.40-50.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on subsequent pullback 117.30-35 should limit downside. A drop below said support at 117.21 would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 116.90-00 first.