|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 03 17 15:55 GMT
|
USD/JPY - 118.08
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Up
Tenkan-Sen level : 118.05
Kijun-Sen level : 117.91
Ichimoku cloud top : 117.07
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 116.77
Original strategy :
Buy at 117.85, Target: 118.85, Stop: 117.50
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 117.35, Target: 118.50, Stop: 117.00
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the greenback has retreated after intra-day brief rise to 118.61 (just faltered below previous resistance at 118.66), suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 117.91) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 117.50-60 and 117.21 support should remain intact, bring another upmove later, above resistance at 118.61-66 would extend recent upmove to 119.00-10 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 119.40-50.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on subsequent pullback 117.30-35 should limit downside. A drop below said support at 117.21 would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 116.90-00 first.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT