Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.99



Kijun-Sen level : 113.15



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.34



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.29





Original strategy :



Sold at 113.30, Target: 112.30, Stop: 113.40



Position : - Short at 113.30



Target : - 112.30



Stop : - 113.40





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 113.30, Target: 112.30, Stop: 113.40



Position : - Short at 113.30



Target : - 112.30



Stop : - 113.40





Current breach of indicated support at 112.90 has retained our bearishness and signal the rebound from 112.62 has ended at 113.78 and downside bias remains for retest of said support, break there would extend the decline from 114.96 top to 112.58 (previous resistance), then towards 112.10-15 later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 113.30. Only above 113.65 would risk another bounce to 113.78-79 (said resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.96-112.62) but still reckon upside would be limited to 114.05-10 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).