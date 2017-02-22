ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Sell at 113.30 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 22 17 13:14 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.00


Original strategy  :

Sell at 113.30, Target: 112.30, Stop: 113.65

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 113.30, Target: 112.30, Stop: 113.65

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has dropped again today, suggesting the rebound from 112.62 (last week’s low) has possibly ended at 113.78 yesterday and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for another test of said support at 112.62, break there would extend the decline from 114.96 top to 112.58 (previous resistance), then towards 112.10-15 later, however, near term oversold condition should limit downside and reckon 111.90-00 would hold on first testing.

In view of this, we are still looking to sell dollar on recovery but at a lower level as 113.30 should limit upside. Above 113.60 would risk another bounce to 113.78-79 (said resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.96-112.62) but still reckon upside would be limited to 114.05-10 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).
 

