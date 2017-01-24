ActionForex.com
Jan 24 17:47 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Sell at 114.00 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 24 17 16:23 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.29


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 113.19

Kijun-Sen level                  : 113.14

Ichimoku cloud top             : 114.40

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.93


Original strategy  :

Sell at 114.00, Target: 112.80, Stop: 114.35

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 114.00, Target: 112.80, Stop: 114.35

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback met renewed selling interest at 114.08 and dropped again, suggesting recent decline is still in progress and may extend weakness to 112.50, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and extend further fall to 112.20-25 but loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 112.00, bring rebound later.

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as said resistance at 114.08 should cap upside. Only above previous support at 114.53 (now resistance) would suggest low is formed instead, risk further gain to 114.80-85 but reckon upside would be limited to 115.00 and price should falter well below last week's high at 115.62.
 

