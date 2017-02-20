<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.17





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.11



Kijun-Sen level : 112.99



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.79



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.14





Original strategy :



Sell at 114.00, Target: 112.70, Stop: 114.35



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 114.00, Target: 112.70, Stop: 114.35



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has finally recovered after falling to 112.62 on Friday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to minor resistance at 113.50 is likely, however, price should falter below 114.00-05 and bring another decline later, below said support at 112.62 would signal the decline from 114.96 top (last week’s high) is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 112.58 (previous resistance), then towards 112.10-15 later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 114.00 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above 114.35-40 would defer and risk rebound to 114.70-75 but price should alter well below said resistance at 114.96, bring another retreat later.