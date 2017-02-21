<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.55





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.60



Kijun-Sen level : 113.42



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.34



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.03





Original strategy :



Sell at 114.15, Target: 113.10, Stop: 114.50



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 114.35, Target: 113.35, Stop: 114.70



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Dollar’s intra-day strong rebound suggests near term upside risk remains for gain to 113.79-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.96-112.62 and previous resistance), however, reckon 114.05-10 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would limit upside and 114.35-40 should hold, bring retreat later, below 113.00 would suggest the rebound from 112.62 has ended and bring retest of this level, break there would extend the fall from 114.96 top (last week’s high) to 112.58 (previous resistance), then towards 112.10-15 later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 114.35-40 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above 114.50 would defer and risk rebound to 114.70-75 but price should alter well below said resistance at 114.96, bring another retreat later.