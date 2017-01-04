<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 117.28





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Up





Tenkan-Sen level : 117.53



Kijun-Sen level : 117.83



Ichimoku cloud top : 117.81



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 117.39





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback rebounded after holding above support at 117.21, as dollar met resistance at 118.19 and has retreated again, suggesting recent upmove is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation would take place, hence downside risk is seen for retracement of recent rise to 116.90-00 and possibly 116.70 but reckon support at 116.42 would contain downside, bring rebound later.



On the upside, above 117.90-95 would bring another test of said resistance at 118.19 but break there is needed to revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 118.61 has ended, bring retest of 118.61-66 resistance area, once this recent high is penetrated, this would extend upmove towards 119.00-10 first. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.