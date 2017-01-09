<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 116.45





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 116.80



Kijun-Sen level : 116.84



Ichimoku cloud top : 116.42



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 116.08





Original strategy :



Exit long entered at 116.50,



Position : - Long at 116.50



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite intra-day initial rise to 117.53, the subsequent retreat suggests downside risk has increased for weakness to 116.20-25, however, still reckon downside would be limited to 116.00 and support at 115.73 should remain intact and bring another rebound later.



In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 117.00 would bring test of 117.20-25 but break there is needed to signal an intra-day low is formed, bring test of said resistance at 117.53, break there would extend the rise from 115.07 low to 117.76 resistance first.