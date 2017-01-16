<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 114.10





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 114.16



Kijun-Sen level : 114.44



Ichimoku cloud top : 115.32



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 114.72





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback remained under pressure after anticipated decline from 115.45, adding credence to our bearish view that recent decline form 118.66 top is still in progress and may extend weakness to 113.50, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below previous support at 113.13, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.44) would bring recovery to 114.90-00 but price should falter well below said Friday's high at 115.45.