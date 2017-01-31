<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.42





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.03



Kijun-Sen level : 113.30



Ichimoku cloud top : 114.73



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 114.73





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Dollar's intra-day decline accelerated in US morning and just broke below previous support at 112.53, suggesting recent erratic decline from 118.66 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 111.95-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 111.70-75 and reckon 111.50 would hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 112.75-80 would bring test of the Tenkan-Sen (now at 113.03), however, still reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.30) would limit upside and bring another decline later.