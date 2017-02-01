<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.83





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.58



Kijun-Sen level : 113.02



Ichimoku cloud top : 114.27



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.77





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback has edged higher in US morning, adding credence to our view that a temporary low is possibly formed at 112.08 and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen but break of resistance at 113.97 is needed to provide confirmation, bring a stronger rebound to 114.25-30 and later 114.50, however, price should falter well below 114.94 resistance.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. On the downside, whilst pullback to 113.45-50 is likely, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.02) would limit downside and bring another rebound later. Only a break of 112.60-65 would signal the rebound from 112.08 has ended and bring weakness to 112.35-40 first. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.