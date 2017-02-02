ActionForex.com
Feb 02 21:29 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 02 17 15:38 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.33


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 112.50

Kijun-Sen level                  : 113.00

Ichimoku cloud top             : 113.43

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.16


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback has fallen again after meeting resistance at 113.95 and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.70-75 and reckon 111.50 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.00) would suggest an intra-day low is possibly formed, risk rebound to 113.25-30 but break of the upper Kumo (now at 113.43) is needed to add credence to this view, bring further rise to 113.95-97 strong resistance area.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.