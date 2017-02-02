<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.33





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.50



Kijun-Sen level : 113.00



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.43



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.16





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has fallen again after meeting resistance at 113.95 and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.70-75 and reckon 111.50 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.00) would suggest an intra-day low is possibly formed, risk rebound to 113.25-30 but break of the upper Kumo (now at 113.43) is needed to add credence to this view, bring further rise to 113.95-97 strong resistance area.