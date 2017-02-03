<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.36





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.91



Kijun-Sen level : 112.84



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.00



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.75





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback staged a brief bounce to 113.49, the subsequent retreat suggests the rebound from 112.05 has possibly ended there and retest of said support cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to revive bearishness and confirm recent decline has resumed for further decline to 111.75-80 and later towards 111.50 which is likely to hold from here due to near term oversold condition.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 112.75-80 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 113.00 and said intra-day resistance at 113.49 should remain intact, bring another decline later. Only break of said resistance at 113.49 would bring another bounce to strong resistance at 113.95-97, a sustained breach above there would indicate low has been formed at 112.05, bring further subsequent rise to 114.25-30 first. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.