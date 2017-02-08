<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 111.84





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.01



Kijun-Sen level : 112.11



Ichimoku cloud top : 112.54



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.11





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has retreated after holding below indicated resistance at 112.58 and retest of this week’s low at 111.59 cannot be ruled out, break there is needed to signal recent decline has resumed and extend further weakness to 111.25-30 but loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.00 and reckon 110.70-75 would hold from here, risk rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.11) would prolong consolidation and bring another bounce towards 112.50-58 but break there is needed to suggest low is formed, then retracement of recent decline to 112.75-80 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 113.95-111.59) would follow.