Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.59



Kijun-Sen level : 112.33



Ichimoku cloud top : 112.19



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.12





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has rebounded again in NY morning and near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 111.59 to extend gain towards 113.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.94-111.59), near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 113.49 and upside should be limited to 113.65-70 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter well below strong resistance at 113.95-97.



As near term outlook is still mixed, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 112.59) would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.33) but break of 112.00 is needed to signal the rebound from 111.59 has ended, bring further fall to 111.70-75.