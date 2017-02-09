|
Feb 09 17 15:21 GMT
USD/JPY - 112.85
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 112.59
Kijun-Sen level : 112.33
Ichimoku cloud top : 112.19
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.12
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback has rebounded again in NY morning and near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 111.59 to extend gain towards 113.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.94-111.59), near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 113.49 and upside should be limited to 113.65-70 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter well below strong resistance at 113.95-97.
As near term outlook is still mixed, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 112.59) would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.33) but break of 112.00 is needed to signal the rebound from 111.59 has ended, bring further fall to 111.70-75.
