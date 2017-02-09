ActionForex.com
Feb 09 15:38 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Stand aside
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 09 17 15:21 GMT
USD/JPY - 112.85


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 112.59

Kijun-Sen level                  : 112.33

Ichimoku cloud top             : 112.19

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 112.12


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback has rebounded again in NY morning and near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 111.59 to extend gain towards 113.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.94-111.59), near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 113.49 and upside should be limited to 113.65-70 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter well below strong resistance at 113.95-97.

As near term outlook is still mixed, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 112.59) would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.33) but break of 112.00 is needed to signal the rebound from 111.59 has ended, bring further fall to 111.70-75.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

