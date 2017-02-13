<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.97





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.73



Kijun-Sen level : 113.52



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.33



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.75





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback has maintained a firm undertone after anticipated rally to 114.17, adding credence to our view that low has been formed at 111.59 last week and mild upside bias remains for this move from 111.59 low to bring retracement of early decline, hence further gain to 114.20-30 cannot be ruled out, however, near term overbought condition should limit upside to 114.50-60, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 113.40-45 would bring test of support at 113.15 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, then further fall to said support at 112.86 would follow.