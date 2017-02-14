|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Action Forex
Feb 14 17 16:00 GMT

USD/JPY - 114.39
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 113.85
Kijun-Sen level : 113.85
Ichimoku cloud top : 113.60
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.20
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although current rally signals the rise from 111.59 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 114.50-55 (50% projection of 111.59-114.17 measuring from 113.25), however, reckon upside would be limited to 111.84-94 and price should falter well below previous resistance at 115.38, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 114.00 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.86) but break there is needed to suggest an intra-day top is formed, bring correction to 113.50-55 first but support at 113.25 should remain intact.
