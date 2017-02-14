<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 114.39





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.85



Kijun-Sen level : 113.85



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.60



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.20





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although current rally signals the rise from 111.59 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 114.50-55 (50% projection of 111.59-114.17 measuring from 113.25), however, reckon upside would be limited to 111.84-94 and price should falter well below previous resistance at 115.38, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 114.00 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.86) but break there is needed to suggest an intra-day top is formed, bring correction to 113.50-55 first but support at 113.25 should remain intact.