Feb 14 17:11 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 14 17 16:00 GMT
USD/JPY - 114.39


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 113.85

Kijun-Sen level                  : 113.85

Ichimoku cloud top             : 113.60

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.20


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although current rally signals the rise from 111.59 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 114.50-55 (50% projection of 111.59-114.17 measuring from 113.25), however, reckon upside would be limited to 111.84-94 and price should falter well below previous resistance at 115.38, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 114.00 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.86) but break there is needed to suggest an intra-day top is formed, bring correction to 113.50-55 first but support at 113.25 should remain intact.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

