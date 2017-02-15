<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 114.55





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 114.64



Kijun-Sen level : 114.16



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.55



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.52





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has edged higher after yesterday’s rally and near term bullishness remains for the rise from 111.59 low to extend further gain to 115.00, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 115.38 resistance and reckon upside would be limited to 115.50, price should falter below 115.75-80, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.16) would suggest top is possibly formed, risk weakness to 113.70-75 but break of the lower Kumo (now at 113.52) is needed to add credence to this view, bring correction to support at 113.25.