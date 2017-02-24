<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.30





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.47



Kijun-Sen level : 112.51



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.21



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.07





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 112.96 earlier today, adding credence to our bearish view and although this anticipated decline suggests further weakness to 111.90-00 cannot be ruled out, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 111.70-75 and reckon 111.50 would hold from here, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.51) would bring test of 112.70-75 but break of said resistance at 112.96 is needed to signal low is formed.