Jan 25 16:33 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY - Stopped profit and stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 25 17 15:45 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.54


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 113.49

Kijun-Sen level                  : 113.45

Ichimoku cloud top             : 113.96

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.22


Original strategy  :

Sold at 114.00, stopped at 113.85

Position :  - Short at 114.00

Target :  -

Stop : - 113.85


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback found support at 113.04 and has rebounded in NY morning, dampening our bearishness and further choppy trading would take place, hence another bounce to resistance area at 114.00-08 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to signal low has been formed at 112.53, bring further gain towards 114.53 later.

On the downside, below said support at 113.04 is needed to revive bearishness and bring test of 112.90 support, break there would signal the rebound from 112.53 has ended, then a re-visit of this level would follow. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

