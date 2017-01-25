<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.54





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.49



Kijun-Sen level : 113.45



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.96



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.22





Original strategy :



Sold at 114.00, stopped at 113.85



Position : - Short at 114.00



Target : -



Stop : - 113.85





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback found support at 113.04 and has rebounded in NY morning, dampening our bearishness and further choppy trading would take place, hence another bounce to resistance area at 114.00-08 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to signal low has been formed at 112.53, bring further gain towards 114.53 later.



On the downside, below said support at 113.04 is needed to revive bearishness and bring test of 112.90 support, break there would signal the rebound from 112.53 has ended, then a re-visit of this level would follow. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.