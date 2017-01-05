<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 115.65





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Up





Tenkan-Sen level : 116.08



Kijun-Sen level : 116.56



Ichimoku cloud top : 117.91



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 117.84





Original strategy :



Sold at 116.65, met target at 115.65



Position : - Short at 116.65



Target : - 115.65



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback met renewed selling interest at 116.79 and has fallen again in line with our near term bearish expectation, our short position entered at 116.65 met target at 115.65 (with 100 points profit), adding credence to our view that corrective decline from 118.66 top is still in progress and may extend weakness to 115.20-25, however, reckon oversold condition would limit downside to 115.00 and price should stay above previous support at 114.74, bring rebound later.



As we have taken profit on our short position entered at 116.65, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 116.56) would bring another test of said intra-day resistance at 116.79 but break there is needed to signal low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 117.25-30.