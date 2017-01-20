ActionForex.com
Jan 20 15:39 GMT

Trade Idea: USD/CAD - Buy at 1.3235 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 20 17 15:13 GMT
USD/CAD - 1.3356


Recent wave: Only wave v of c has ended at 0.9407 and wave C of major A-B-C correction is underway for headway to 1.4700

Trend:  Near term up


New strategy             :

Buy at 1.3235, Target: 1.3400, Stop: 1.3275

Position: -

Target:  -

Stop:-


As the greenback has risen again after brief pullback, suggesting the rise from 1.3019 low is still in progress for at least a strong retracement of the fall from 1.3599, hence further gain to 1.3400, then 1.3420-25 would be seen, however, overbought condition should limit upside to resistance at 1.3461 and price should falter below 1.3500, bring retreat later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy on subsequent pullback as 1.3230-40 should limit downside. Below 1.3190-00 would defer and risk weakness to 1.3140-50 but previous resistance at 1.3121 should remain intact, bring another rebound later.

To recap, wave B from 1.3066 is unfolding as an a-b-c and is sub-divided as a: 1.2192, b: 1.2716 and wave c is a 5-waver with i: 1.1983, ii: 1.2506, extended wave iii with minor iii at 1.0206, wave iv ended at 1.0781 and wave v as well as wave iii has ended at 0.9931, hence the subsequent choppy trading is the wave iv which is unfolding as (a)-(b)-(c) with (a) leg of iv ended at 1.0854, followed by (b) leg at 1.0108 and (c) leg as well as the wave iv ended at 1.0674. The wave v is sub-divided by minor wave (i): 0.9980, (ii): 1.0374, (iii): 0.9446, (iv): 0.9913 and (v) as well as v has possibly ended at 0.9407, therefore, consolidation with upside bias is seen for major correction, indicated target at 1.3700 and 1.4000 had been met and further gain to 1.4700 would be seen later.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT






