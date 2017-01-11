<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 1 Aug 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 1 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Sideways

Although aussie retreated quite sharply after surging to 87.50 last month, as the pair found good support at 83.75 and has rebounded since, retaining our bullishness and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 86.20-30, then 86.60-70, break of said resistance at 87.50 is needed to signal recent upmove has resumed and extend the erratic rise from 72.50 low for retracement of early downtrend to 88.00, then 89.00, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond psychological resistance at 90.00, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



On the downside, expect pullback to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 85.02) and as long as said support at 83.75 holds, prospect of another rise remains. A drop below said support would abort and signal top has been formed at 87.50 last month, bring at least a correction of the aforesaid rise to 83.15-20 but only break of previous resistance at 82.60 would provide confirmation, bring further fall 81.90-00, however, previous chart support at 81.10 should remain intact. Recommendation: Hold long entered at 84.30 for 86.30 with stop below 83.70.



On the weekly chart, although aussie’s retreat from 87.50 formed a shooting star last month, as the pair found support at 83.75 and rebounded, retaining our bullishness and gain to 86.30-40 is likely, however, break of said resistance at 87.50 is needed to signal the rise from 72.50 low is still in progress and upside bias remains for this move to bring retracement of recent downtrend to 88.50, however, reckon upside would be limited to 89.00-10 and psychological resistance at 90.00 should remain intact due to overbought condition. On the downside, although initial pullback to 85.00 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 84.20-30 and bring another rise. Below said support at 83.75 would suggest a temporary top has been formed at 87.50 and bring test of previous support at 83.20, break there would add credence to this view, then retracement of recent rise would take place, brig further fall to 82.50 and possibly towards the Kijun-Sen (now at 81.76) which is likely to hold on first testing.