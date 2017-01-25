<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 12 Dec 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 1 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Up

Although aussie did stage the anticipated rebound late last week (our long position entered at 84.30 met upside target at 86.30 with 200 points profit), as the pair ran into resistance at 87.05 and has retreated this week, suggesting medium term upmove is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation within recent established range would take place, hence weakness to 85.00-05 cannot be ruled out, however, downside should be limited to 84.55-60 and price should stay above indicated good support at 83.75, bring another rebound probably next month. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 86.04) and price should falter below said resistance at 87.05, bring further choppy trading. Only a break of 87.05 (last week's high) would revive bullishness and signal pullback from 87.50 has ended, bring retest of this level, above there would confirm the erratic rise from 72.50 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 88.00, then 89.00, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond psychological resistance at 90.00.



Recommendation: Long entered at 84.30 met upside target at 86.30 with 200 points profit and would stand aside for now.

On the weekly chart, despite last week's anticipated rebound to 87.05, the subsequent retreat suggest further consolidation below indicated resistance at 87.50 would take place and pullback to 85.00 and 84.50 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon support at 83.75 would remain intact, bring another rise later. Above said last week's high at 87.05 would bring retest of 87.50 but break there is needed to signal the rise from 72.50 low is still in progress and bring retracement of recent downtrend to 88.50 but reckon upside would be limited to 89.00-10 and psychological resistance at 90.00 should remain intact.

On the downside, although initial pullback to 84.50 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 84.00 and bring another rise. Below said support at 83.75 would suggest a temporary top has been formed at 87.50 and bring test of previous support at 83.20, break there would add credence to this view, then retracement of recent rise would take place, brig further fall to 82.50 and possibly towards the Kijun-Sen (now at 81.76) which is likely to hold on first testing.