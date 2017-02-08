<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 12 Dec 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 1 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Up

Aussie continued meeting resistance around 87.05 and has retreated, retaining our view that further consolidation below recent high at 87.50 (2016 high) would be seen and pullback to 85.00-05 is likely, however, reckon downside would be limited to 84.55-60 and price should stay well above support at 83.75, the Australian dollar shall find renewed buying interest above this level and stage another upmove in late Q1. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 86.15) and price should falter below said resistance at 87.05, bring further choppy trading. Only a break of 87.05 would revive bullishness and signal pullback from 87.50 has ended, bring retest of this level, above there would confirm the erratic rise from 72.50 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 88.00, then 89.00, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond psychological resistance at 90.00. Recommendation: Would stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, as aussie has eased after holding below indicated resistance at 87.05, adding credence to our view that further consolidation below indicated resistance at 87.50 (2016 high) would take place and pullback to 85.00 and 84.50 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon support at 83.75 would remain intact, bring another rise later. Above said resistance at 87.05 would bring retest of 87.50 but break there is needed to signal the rise from 72.50 low has resumed and bring retracement of recent downtrend to 88.50 but reckon upside would be limited to 89.00-10 and psychological resistance at 90.00 should remain intact. On the downside, although initial pullback to 84.50 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 84.00 and bring another rise. Below said support at 83.75 would suggest a temporary top has been formed at 87.50 and bring test of previous support at 83.20, break there would add credence to this view, then retracement of recent rise would take place, brig further fall to 82.50 and possibly towards the Kijun-Sen (now at 81.76) which is likely to hold on first testing.



