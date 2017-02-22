<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 12 Dec 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 1 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Up

Although aussie resumed recent upmove and rose to 88.15 last week, the subsequent retreat to 86.30 suggests consolidation below said resistance at 88.15 would be seen but a daily close below said support at 86.30 is needed to signal top is possibly formed, bring further fall to 85.90-00 and possibly towards support at 85.20, a drop below this level would provide confirmation, bring retracement of recent upmove to 85.00, then towards 84.50-55 but support at 83.75 should remain intact and bring rebound later. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 87.75 and price should falter below said resistance at 88.15 and bring further consolidation later. A break above said resistance at 88.15 would signal the erratic rise from 72.50 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 89.00,, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond psychological resistance at 90.00, risk from there is seen for a retreat to take place later. Recommendation: Would stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, as aussie resumed recent upmove last week and broke above previous resistance at 87.50, suggesting recent corrective upmove from 72.50 low is still in progress and may bring retracement of early downtrend to 88.50 and then 89.00-10 but reckon upside would be limited psychological resistance at 90.00 and previous resistance at 90.70 should remain intact, risk from there is seen for a retreat to take place later. On the downside, although initial pullback to 86.50, then the Tenkan-Sen (now at 85.95) cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 85.00 and bring another rise. Only below indicated support at 83.75 would suggest a temporary top has been formed at 88.15 and bring test of previous support at 83.20, break there would add credence to this view, then retracement of recent rise would take place, brig further fall to 82.50 and possibly towards the Kijun-Sen (now at 81.76) which is likely to hold on first testing.