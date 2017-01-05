<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 8 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down

AUD/USD – 0.7478





Aussie found good support at 0.7158 late last month and has staged a rebound, suggesting 1-2 weeks of consolidation above this level would be seen and above the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7342) would bring retracement of recent decline to 0.7390-00, however, reckon upside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 0.7475) and bring another decline. Below 0.7190-95 would bring retest of 0.7158 but break there is needed to extend recent decline from 0.7778 top to 0.7100 and then 0.7050, having said that, psychological support at 0.7000 should hold from here.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 0.7475) and bring another decline. Only a daily close above resistance at 0.7525 would abort and suggest low is formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 0.7580-85 and then towards 0.7640-50 but still reckon upside would be limited to 0.7700-10, bring another decline later.



Recommendation: Sell at 0.7485 for 0.7255 with stop above 0.7585.



On the weekly chart, despite last week's marginal fall to 0.7158, lack of follow through selling and this week's gap-up opening suggest consolidation above said support would take place and recovery to the upper Kumo (now at 0.7364) is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7468) and bring another decline, below 0.7190-95 would bring retest of 0.7145-58 support area, a sustained breach below this level would signal early rebound from 0.6827 low has ended at 0.7835, bring further fall to 0.7060-65 and then psychological support at 0.7000. On the upside, whilst initial recovery towards the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7364) cannot be ruled out, reckon resistance at 0.7525 would cap upside and bring another decline. A weekly close above this level would prolong choppy trading within early established broad range of 0.7145-0.7835, bring a stronger rebound to 0.7600 and possibly 0.7650 but upside should be limited to 0.7700-10 and price should falter below resistance at 0.7778, bring another decline.