Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 8 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down

AUD/USD – 0.7383 Aussie has continued edging higher after staging a strong rebound from 0.7158 (last month’s low), retaining our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen and the anticipated breach above the Kijun-Sen suggests initial upside risk remains for retracement of recent decline to 0.7425-30, however, reckon upside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 0.7488) and bring another decline. Below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7281) would bring weakness to 0.7190-95 but break of said support at 0.7158 is needed to extend recent decline from 0.7778 top to 0.7100 and then 0.7050, having said that, psychological support at 0.7000 should hold from here.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 0.7488) and bring another decline. Only a daily close above resistance at 0.7525 would abort and suggest low is formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 0.7580-85 and then towards 0.7640-50 but still reckon upside would be limited to 0.7700-10, bring another decline later. Recommendation: Sell at 0.7485 for 0.7255 with stop above 0.7585.





On the weekly chart, as aussie has rebounded after holding above previous support at 0.7145, suggesting the pair has remained confined within early established range of 0.7145-0.7835, hence initial upside bias is seen for recovery to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7478), however, as long as resistance at 0.7525 holds, prospect of another decline remains, below 0.7285-90 would bring weakness to 0.7195-00 but still reckon said lower range at 0.7145 would contain downside, bring further choppy trading. Only a drop below 0.7145 support would retain bearishness and signal early rebound from 0.6827 low has ended at 0.7835, bring further fall to 0.7060-65 and then psychological support at 0.7000. On the upside, whilst initial recovery towards the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7478) cannot be ruled out, reckon resistance at 0.7525 would cap upside and bring another decline. A weekly close above this level would prolong choppy trading within early established broad range of 0.7145-0.7835, bring a stronger rebound to 0.7600 and possibly 0.7650 but upside should be limited to 0.7700-10 and price should falter below resistance at 0.7778, bring another decline.