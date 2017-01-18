<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 8 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down

AUD/USD – 0.7552





Aussie's rise from 0.7158 low has gathered momentum and broke above indicated previous resistance at 0.7525, dampening our bearishness and suggesting the fall from 0.7778 top has ended at 0.7158, hence upside risk remains for the rise from 0.7158 to extend gain to 0.7580-85, then towards 0.7640-50, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 0.7700-10 and price should falter well below said resistance at 0.7778. On the downside, whilst pullback to 0.7475-80 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7429) and bring another rise later. Only a daily close below the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7364) would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 0.7320-25, then test of support at 0.7285-90 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 0.7158 has ended.



Recommendation: Exit short entered at 0.7485 and stand aside for now.



On the weekly chart, last week's strong rebound formed a long white candlestick and the breach of resistance at 0.7525 suggest the fall from 0.7778 has ended at 0.7158, hence choppy trading within early established broad range of 0.7145-0.7835 would take place and upside risk remains for a stronger rebound to 0.7600 and possibly 0.7650 but upside should be limited to 0.7700-10 and price should falter below resistance at 0.7778, bring another decline. On the downside, although pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7468) cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to the upper Kumo (now at 0.7394) and the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7364) should hold, bring another rise later. Below 0.7320-25 would bring test of 0.7285-90 support but only break there would suggest the rebound from 0.7158 has ended and bring weakness to 0.7200-10, then towards strong support area at 0.7145-58.