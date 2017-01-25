<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 8 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down

AUD/USD – 0.7537





As aussie has retreated after rising to 0.7609 yesterday, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 0.7475-80 is likely, however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.7430-35 and bring another rise, above said resistance at 0.7609 would extend the rise from 0.7158 low to 0.7650, having said that, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 0.7700-10 and price should falter well below indicated resistance at 0.7778. On the downside, whilst pullback to 0.7475-80 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 0.7420-30 and bring another rise later. Only a daily close below the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7384) would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 0.7320-25, then test of support at 0.7285-90 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 0.7158 has ended.



Recommendation: Buy at 0.7430 for 0.7630 with stop below 0.7330.

On the weekly chart, although aussie edged higher to 0.7609, loss of near term upward momentum suggests minor consolidation would be seen and initial pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7468) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7384) would contain downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 0.7609 would extend the rebound from 0.7158 to 0.7650 but as price is expected to remain confined within early established broad range of 0.7145-0.7835, upside should be limited to 0.7700-10 and price should falter below resistance at 0.7778, bring another decline. On the downside, although pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7468) cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to the upper Kumo (now at 0.7409) and the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7384) should hold, bring another rise later. Below 0.7320-25 would bring test of 0.7285-90 support but only break there would suggest the rebound from 0.7158 has ended and bring weakness to 0.7200-10, then towards strong support area at 0.7145-58.