Feb 02 09:27 GMT

AUD/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Written by Action Forex | Feb 02 17 08:49 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 8 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Down


AUD/USD – 0.7537

 

Aussie has risen again after brief pullback to 0.7512, adding credence to our bullish view that the rise from 0.7158 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 0.7700-10, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond previous chart resistance at 0.7778 and risk from there has increased for a retreat later. Only a break of said resistance at 0.7778 would retain bullishness and signal retreat from 0.7835 has indeed ended at 0.7158, bring retest of this level first.

On the downside, whilst pullback to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7591) cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to said support at 0.7512 and bring another upmove later. A daily close below the upper Kumo (now at 0.7468) would defer and suggest top is possibly formed, risk weakness to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7417), however, still reckon downside would be limited to 0.7335-40 and price should stay above the lower Kumo (now at 0.7303), bring rebound later.

Recommendation: Buy at 0.7525 for 0.7725 with stop below 0.7425.

 



On the weekly chart, this week’s rise looks set to formed a white candlestick, adding credence to our view that the rise from 0.7158 is still in progress and may extend gain towards resistance at 0.7778, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and signal early retreat from 0.7835 has ended, bring retest of this level later. Looking ahead, once this resistance is penetrated, this would signal early erratic rise from 0.6827 low has finally resumed for further gain to 0.7900 and later towards psychological level at 0.8000.

On the downside, although pullback to 0.7600 and then 0.7550 cannot be ruled out, reckon support at 0.7512 would limit downside and bring another rise later to aforesaid upside targets. Only a drop below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7414) would defer and suggest top is possibly formed, risk weakness to the lower Kumo (now at 0.7331) but a weekly close below there is needed to add credence to this view, then further weakness to 0.7285-90 support would follow, break there would suggest the rebound from 0.7158 has ended and bring further decline to 0.7200-10, then towards strong support area at 0.7145-58.
 

