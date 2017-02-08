<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 8 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down

AUD/USD – 0.7620 As aussie has eased after meeting resistance at 0.7696, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 0.7550-55 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon support at 0.7512 would limit downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 0.7696 would extend gain towards previous resistance at 0.7778 but break there is needed to signal early erratic upmove from 0.6827 (2016 low) has resumed for retest of 0.7835 (2016 high) first. On the downside, whilst pullback to 0.7550-55 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to said support at 0.7512 and bring another rise later. A daily close below the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7445) would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 0.7390-00 and possibly towards 0.7350 but reckon the lower Kumo (now at 0.7280) would remain intact, bring rebound later. Recommendation: Buy at 0.7515 for 0.7715 with stop below 0.7415.



On the weekly chart, last week's rise to 0.7696 formed another white candlestick, suggesting the rebound from 0.7158 may extend gain towards resistance at 0.7778, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below 2016 high at 0.7835. Looking ahead, only above this level would suggest an upside break of recent established broad range has occurred, bring further subsequent rise towards 0.7900. On the downside, although initial pullback to 0.7512 minor support cannot be ruled out, reckon the the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7468) would hold and bring another rise later. Below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7427) would defer and risk weakness to 0.7390-00, then test of the lower Kumo (now at 0.7331) but break of 0.7285-90 support is needed to signal the rebound from 0.7158 has ended and bring weakness to 0.7200-10, then towards strong support area at 0.7145-58.



