Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 8 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down

As aussie has maintained a firm undertone after recent rally from 0.7158, suggesting this move is still in progress and may extend further gain to 0.7730-35, however, break of previous chart resistance at 0.7778 is needed to retain bullishness and signal early erratic upmove from 0.6827 (2016 low) has resumed for retest of 0.7835 (2016 high) first. Looking ahead, once this level is penetrated, this would encourage for headway to 0.7890-00 but upside should be limited to 0.7950.



On the downside, whilst pullback to 0.7620-25 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 0.7550 and indicated support at 0.7512 should attract renewed buying interest, bring another rise later. A daily close below the upper Kumo (now at 0.7468) would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 0.7390-00 and possibly towards 0.7350 but reckon the lower Kumo (now at 0.7309) would remain intact, bring rebound later.



Recommendation: Buy at 0.7515 for 0.7715 with stop below 0.7415.



On the weekly chart, current firmness after recent rally from 0.7158 suggests further gain towards resistance at 0.7778 cannot be ruled out, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below 2016 high at 0.7835. Looking ahead, only above this level would suggest an upside break of recent established broad range has occurred, bring further subsequent rise towards 0.7900.



On the downside, although initial pullback to 0.7600 cannot be ruled out, reckon minor support at 0.7512 would limit downside and bring another rise later. A weekly close below the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7468) would abort and suggest top is possibly formed, bring weakness to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7427), break there would add credence to this view, bring subsequent weakness to the lower Kumo (now at 0.7331) but break of 0.7285-90 support is needed to signal the rebound from 0.7158 has ended and bring further decline to 0.7200-10, then towards strong support area at 0.7145-58.